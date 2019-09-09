CSIR NET Pattern In Detail

CSIR NET determines the eligibility for Lectureship and Junior Research Fellowship.

In CSIR NET, candidates are required to answer a maximum of 15, 35 and 25 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C of the question paper respectively. If a candidate attempts more than the required number of questions then only the first set of required questions will be considered for scoring. However in Mathematical science, the candidates are required to answer a maximum of 15, 25 and 20 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively while in Physical science paper candidates are required to answer a maximum of 15, 20 and 20 questions in the same order.

National Eligibility Test (NET) for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) is held in Chemical Sciences, Earth Science, Life Science, Mathematical Science and Physical Science subjects.

Part A of every question paper consists of logical reasoning, graphical analysis, analytical and numerical ability, quantitative comparison, series formation, puzzles etc.

Part B contains subject-related conventional Multiple Choice questions (MCQs), generally covering the topics given in the syllabus.

Part C comprises higher order questions to test the candidate's knowledge of scientific concepts and/ or application of the scientific concepts. The questions are of analytical nature where a candidate is expected to apply scientific knowledge to arrive at the solution to the given scientific problem.

CSIR NET determines the eligibility for Lectureship and Junior Research Fellowship.

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the exam on December 15.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.