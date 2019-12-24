National Testing Agency (NTA) Releases Final Answer Key For UGC NET December 2019 Exam

UGC NET December 2019 final answer key is available on the official website

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2019 examination. The final answer key is available on the website. The answer keys for all the subjects are provided in the same document.

The NTA concluded the UGC NET or NTA NET December 2019 exam on December 6 and released the provisional answer key on December 10. Candidates who appeared in the exam were allowed to submit objections, if any, on the provisional answer key.

UGC NET December 2019 Final Answer Key

The final answer key has been prepared after resolution of the objections received. In the final answer key, 'Correct Option ID -----------' means the question remains cancelled and marks awarded to all candidates appeared in the test.

The exam was conducted for over 10 lakh candidates in 81 subjects. The exam was conducted at 700 centres in 219 cities. It was a computer-based test (CBT).

UGC NET is conducted to determine a candidate's eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and/or for recruitment as Assistant Professors.

The NET examination is held for two papers - paper 1 is a general paper based on teaching and research aptitude, and paper 2 is subject-specific. Each paper has 100 questions. Maximum mark for paper 1 is 100 and for paper 2 is 200. The total duration of the exam is 3 hours without any breaks between the two papers.

