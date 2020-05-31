UGC NET, CSIR NET Registration Deadline Extended

UGC NET, CSIR NET Application Form Registration Extended

The National Testing Agency (NTA), national level examination conducting agency working under the Human Resource Development Ministry, has extended the application registration deadline for the UGC NET and CSIR NET examinations in view of the hardships faced by the candidates due to the COVID-19 epidemic. The agency has also extended application dates for some upcoming entrance examinations including JNUEE, IGNOU OPENMAT, and ICAR. Candidates can now complete application process till June 15, 2020.

The submission of application process will conclude at 5 pm on the last date but fee payment option will be active till 11.50 pm.

The process of application and fee payment remains the same. Eligible applicants can go to the respective websites for all these exams to apply.

UGC NET exam is an eligibility exam for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellows. CSIR-NET, akin to UGC NET, is held for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Lectureship (LS)/ Assistant Professor in Science.

The decision to extend application dates was also tweeted by HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' who said that upon his advise NTA has decided to revise the dates for application for various examinations.

"In view of many requests received from students and the hardships faced by them due to COVID-19 epidemic, I have advised @DG_NTA to further extend the last dates of submission of Online Application Forms for the following exams" he tweeted.

When interacting with a group of teachers last month, the HRD minister had said the new dates for the UGC NET examinations will be announced soon after discussing with the NTA officials.

Click here for more Jobs News