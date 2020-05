UGC NET Dates Will Be Decided In Next Few Days: Education Minister

UGC NET will be decided in the coming few days: Education Minister (File Photo)

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said that meeting would be held with UGC and UGC NET exam dates will be announced soon. The Minister gave this information during his webinar held for teachers today.

On questions about UGC NET exam, the minister said that he would hold a meeting with UGC in next few days and a decision on UGC NET exam dates will be taken.

UGC NET exam is an eligibility exam for Assistant Professorship and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). The exam is conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) twice a year - in June and in December.

The June UGC NET exam for this year has been postponed and the registration process was extended. Online registration for UGC NET will end on May 16. The registration process for CSIR NET was also extended and will end on May 15.

Education Minister was addressing teachers across the nation through a webinar. During the webinar he took questions from teachers and elaborated on various initiatives by the government to promote digital education.

Answering question on CBSE paper evaluation, he said that teachers who have been assigned the duty of paper evaluation will be exempted from the task of submitting daily reports on online classes and will not be asked to prepare for the new academic session.

