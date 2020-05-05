UGC NET Dates Soon, Says Education Minister

NTA NET updates: UGC NET dates soon, says HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'

Union Human Resource Development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', while interacting with the students across the country through a webinar, said new dates for UGC NET examination will be announced soon.

During the one hour interaction, the minister responded to various concerns and queries of the students relating to school examinations, entrance examinations, academic calendar, online education, fees, mental health of students, international students, fellowships among others.

The UGC NET (also known as NTA NET) registration process was postponed keeping view of the coronavirus spread in the country.

Candidates who will appear for CSIR NET and UGC NET can fill and submit the online application form till May 15 and May 16, respectively, according to a latest notification from the National Testing Agency (NTA) which is the official government body conducting the teacher eligibility cum research fellowship examination.

During the interaction, the minister announced the dates of pending entrance examinations.

He informed that the NEET, the national level medical entrance examination, will be held on July 26, 2020.

He further informed that JEE Main will be held on July 18, 20, 21, 22 and 23.

He added that JEE Advanced may be held in August.

"The date of UGC NET 2020 and CBSE 12th Board examinations will be announced soon," the minister added.

The pending class 10 board examination will only be conducted for students in North East Delhi and not the rest of the country, Mr Nishank repeated on Tuesday.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had already notified this last month but there has been confusion among students and parents in this regard.

"No examinations will be held for class 10 students nationwide except for students from North East Delhi. An adequate time of 10 days will be given to all students for preparation of exams," he said during the interaction.

While interacting with students on the issue of mental health, the Mr Nishank said that students must remain calm and focused on their course of studies.

The Minister said to excel in the entrance examination, it is important to know the syllabus and exam pattern. He appealed students to not be anxious and, eat healthy and stay safe.

