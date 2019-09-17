TRB Hall Ticket For PG Assistants Exam Released. Download Link Here

The TRB hall ticket is available at trb.tn.nic.in, the official website of the Board.

TN TRB hall ticket 2019: Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board or TN TRB has released the admit card for the recruitment exam for the direct recruitment of Post Graduate Assistants / Physical Education Directors Grade - I, 2018 - 2019. The TRB hall ticket has been released for the recruitment notification released on June 12, 2019. The TRB hall ticket is available at trb.tn.nic.in, the official website of the Board. The TRB has also released the revised time table for the eligible candidates who have applied for the said examination along with the TN TRB hall ticket.

TN TRB hall ticket download direct link

The Board will conduct the Post Graduate Assistants / Physical Education Directors Grade - I the Computer Based Examination from September 27 to 29, 2019 in forenoon and afternoon Sessions.

The candidates may use their User ID and Password for downloading their TRB hall ticket through the website http://www.trb.tn.nic.in from September 17 onwards.

Candidates may follow these steps to download their TRB hall tickets:

Step 1 - Click Login

Step 2 - Enter User ID and password

Step 3 - Click Dashboard

Step 4 - Click Here to download Admit Card

"It is informed to all applicants that the decision of the Board, to issue Admit Card to eligible applicants is purely provisional and does not confer any acceptance of their claim, made in the application. The Board reserves its right to reject the candidature at any stage of the recruitment," the official notification from the TRB said.

"The candidates are instructed in their own interest to check the revised examinations schedule and the venue to avoid any last minute disappointment / in convenience. Ineligible candidates i.e those who have had Bachelor and Master degrees in different subject or whose equivalent qualifications as per extant Government Orders are not treated on par or those who have entered ineligible qualifications in the "Others" category in the online application," TRB said.

"The Board reserves the right to postpone/Re-sehedule/ cancel the examination," the notification added.

Click here for more Jobs News





Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.