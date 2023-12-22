Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board Releases Admit Card, Check Details

Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board has released the admit cards for the TRB Graduate Teacher Hall Ticket 2023 on December 22, 2023. Candidates who have registered for the Graduate Teachers / Block Resource Teacher Educators (BRTE) post-recruitment examination can visit the official website of the TRB to download the admit cards.

The OMR based exam is scheduled to be held on January 7, 2023.

In an official notification, the TRB mentioned, "It is instructed that candidates shall download the hall ticket and adhere to the instructions notified there on. The candidate must bring the hall ticket to the examination eentre. No candidate will be allowed entry without the hall ticket. "

The candidates will be required to use their User ID and password for downloading their admit card. They will not be allowed to make any request for change of centre in the admit cards.

As per reports, there are around 2,222 vacancies of graduate teacher under the TN TRB Recruitment 2023 available on the official website.

The candidates applying for the Tamil Nadu Graduate Teacher Recruitment are required to have a graduation and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education or Graduation with at least 50% marks and Bachelor in Education (BEd). Candidates having a higher secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.) are also eligible to appear for TN TRB.