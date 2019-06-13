2,144 Vacancies Announced By Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB)

TN TRB Recruitment 2019 For 2144 Posts

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has notified 2144 vacancies Post Graduate Assistants and Physical Education Directors Grade 1 post. Online registration window will open on June 24. The last date for submission of application through the registration portal is July 15. "Candidates should apply only through online mode in the Teachers Recruitment Board website http://www.trb.tn.nic.in. The application process is entirely online. No application in paper will be accepted," reads the official notification. Click here for eligibility criteria.

Computer based test for selection to these posts will comprise questions related to the main subject, educational methodology and general knowledge. The exam will carry a total of 150 marks. The medium of the exam will be Tamil and English, except for subjects like Bio-Chemistry, Indian Culture, Micro Biology, Home Science and Physical Education where questions will be in English only.

Candidates should secure minimum of 50% marks in order qualify the exam. For SC/SCA candidates, the minimum is 45% marks and for ST candidates, it is 40% marks.

"The date, time and centre for the computer based examination will be indicated in the hall ticket. The hall ticket for the eligible candidates will be uploaded by the teachers recruitment board in its website," reads the job notification.

