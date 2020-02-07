TRB BEO Hall Ticket Released. Direct Download Link Here

TRB BEO hall ticket has been released online at trb.tn.nic.in.

TN TRB hall ticket 2020: Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board or TN TRB has released the TNTRB hall ticket or admit card for the Block Educational Officer recruitment examination. The TRB had issued a notification for the direct recruitment of Block Educational Officer in Elementary Education Department for the year 2018-2019 on November 27, 2019 and the recruitment exam for this will be held in three days in the upcoming weeks. Along with the TN TRB hall ticket, the Board has also released the revised time table for the Computer-Based Test or CBT for this recruitment. The Block Educational Officer or BEO hall ticket has been released online at trb.tn.nic.in, the official portal of the Board.

"Teachers Recruitment Board now releases the Provisional Admit Card and Revised Time Table for the eligible candidates who have applied for the said examination with City / Town and the district name for the examination centre in it," the Board said in a statement regarding TN TRB admit card.

"A new admit card will be issued indicating the examination centre in the District already informed three days prior to the Scheduled date of examination. Further, it is instructed that candidates are expected to download the admit card once again and adhere to the instructions notified there on," the BEO admit card statement said.

The CBT for the BEO recruitment will be held on February 14, 15 and 16 in forenoon and afternoon sessions.

The candidates may use their user ID and password for downloading their BEO admit card through the website http://www.trb.tn.nic.in from February 7, 2020 onwards.

TNTRB hall ticket: How to download

Follow the steps provided here to download BEO admit card from the official website, trb.tn.nic.in:

Step 1 - Click login

Step 2 - Enter user ID and password

Step 3 - Click dashboard

Step 4 - Click on "Click Here to download Admit Card"

Step 5 - Download your TRB admit card from next page.

It is informed to all applicants that the decision of the Board, to issue admit card to eligible applicants is purely provisional and does not confer any acceptance of their claim, made in the application. The Board reserves its right to reject the candidature at any stage of the recruitment.

The candidates are instructed in their own interest to check the revised examinations schedule and the venue to avoid any last minute disappointment or inconvenience.

The Board has also provided a Practice test or Mock test link on the official website to familiarize the candidates with the proposed computer based examination.

