TN TET 2019 Certificate Of Marks Released For Qualified Candidates

TN TET 2019 certificate of marks has been released for all qualified candidates

Teacher Recruitment Board (TRB) has released the certificate of marks for candidates who qualified in the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TN TET). The certificate of marks can be downloaded from the official TN TRB website, 'trb.tn.nic.in'.

Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) had conducted the Paper I for TET on June 8, 2019 and Paper II on June 9, 2019.

"1,62,314 Candidates appeared for the written Examination, Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test - Paper-I and 3,79,733 candidates appeared for the written exam for Paper-II."

The result for TN TET 2019 was announced in August and immediately after the result declaration the Recruitment Board had released marks scored by candidates.

The certificate of marks is available now and will be available for download for the next three months.

"Now, the he Certificate of Marks are published in Teachers Recruitment Board website for those candidates passed in Teachers Eligibility Test Paper I & Paper II. Candidates can download the certificate of marks from the Teachers Recruitment Board official website: www.trb.tn.nic.in within three months," says an official notice on the TN TRB website.

The certificate of marks is an essential document which is required to prove qualification in the Teacher Eligibility Test. Candidates who qualify Teacher Eligibility Test can be employed as teachers for primary and upper primary classes in schools.

