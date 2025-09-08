TNTET 2025: Regisration Window To Close Today, Direct Link Here

TNTET 2025: The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TRB) will close the online registration process for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2025 today, September 8, 2025, at 5:00 PM. Candidates who are yet to apply must complete their application at the official website, trb.tn.gov.in.

After the deadline, the registration link will be deactivated, and incomplete applications will not be accepted.

TNTET 2025: Key Dates

Notification Release: August 11, 2025

Application Start Date: August 11, 2025

Application Last Date: September 8, 2025 (till 5:00 PM)

Correction Window: September 9 - September 11, 2025

TNTET Paper I Exam Date (Tentative): November 1, 2025 (FN)

TNTET Paper II Exam Date (Tentative): November 2, 2025 (FN)

TNTET 2025: Examination Fee

• General Category: Rs 600 (per paper)

• SC, SCA, ST & Differently Abled Persons: Rs 300 (per paper)

Separate applications and payments must be submitted for Paper I and Paper II. The fee once paid will not be refunded.

TNTET 2025: Exam Structure

• Mode of Exam: OMR-based (Offline)

• Total Questions: 150 (MCQs)

• Duration: 3 Hours per paper

• Paper I: For teaching Classes 1-5

• Paper II: For teaching Classes 6-8

Eligibility Criteria

• Age Limit: Minimum 18 years as on July 1, 2025. No upper age limit.

• Educational Qualification: As prescribed by TRB (varies depending on Paper I or II).

How to Apply for TNTET 2025?

Candidates can follow these steps to register:

Step 1. Visit the official website: trb.tn.gov.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on "Apply Online for TNTET 2025."

Step 3. Choose the relevant paper - Paper I or Paper II (or both, separately).

Step 4. Register using your email ID and mobile number to generate login credentials.

Step 5. Fill out the application form carefully with personal, academic, and communication details.

Step 6. Upload scanned copies of your photograph and signature in the prescribed format.

Step 7. Pay the application fee online through debit/credit card, net banking, or UPI.

Step 8. Recheck all details and click on Submit.

Step 9. Download and print a copy of the application form for future reference.

Direct Link Here

For any doubts or clarifications related to TNTET 2025 application, candidates can write to: trbgrievances@tn.gov.in.