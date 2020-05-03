Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) Notification Expected Tomorrow

TNTET will be held on June 27 and June 28.

As per the schedule given by the Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB), the official notification for Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TN TET) will be released on May 4. The exam will be held on June 27 and June 28. Last year TN TET was notified in March and a total of 1,62,314 candidates had appeared for the TNTET paper 1 and 3,79,733 candidates appeared for the written exam for paper 2. The result was declared in August and the certificates were released in October.

TNTET comprises two papers: paper 1 for classes 1 to 5 and paper 2 for classes 6 to 8. The result certificate is valid for 7 years.

Candidates who secure 60% and above in the TNTET exam are considered to have qualified the exam and those candidates will be issued TNTET (Paper-I/ Paper-II) Pass Certificate by the Board. Relaxation of 5% marks in the pass marks will be given to BC, BC(M), MBC/DNC, SC, SC(A), ST and Person with Disability Candidates.

TN TRB, the nodal agency for the TNTET, has also released the tentative exam date for various other exams held under its supervision. Among other exams conducted by the Board are PG Assistant in Higher Secondary Educational Subordinate Service, BT Assistant, Secondary Grade Assistant, Block Educational Officer in the Elementary Educational Subordinate Service and Lecturer in Government Polytechnic Colleges in the Educational Service.

