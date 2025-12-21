"Never Shared Pain With Us": Family Of Man Who Immolated Self Amid Deepam Row

A pall of gloom hangs over a narrow street in Madurai's Narimedu area, where grief-stricken relatives of Poorana Chandran continue to struggle to come to terms with his death. The 40-year-old died by self-immolation on Thursday, reportedly shaken by the controversy surrounding the lighting of the deepam at Thiruparankundram hill. His family has now made an emotional appeal to the government to light the 'deepam' on the hilltop pillar as well, and to provide support to his widow and two young children.

The tragedy unfolded amid an ongoing legal and political dispute over whether the 'deepam' could be lit on a pillar atop the Thiruparankundram hill, near the dargah, in addition to the traditional spot near the Uchipillayar temple. While a single judge had permitted the lighting of the lamp on the pillar, the Tamil Nadu government has since filed an appeal, citing concerns, including law and order.

Speaking to NDTV, Poorana Chandran's brother Ramadurai said the family never realised the depth of his anguish over the issue. "He was deeply spiritual, but he never shared his pain with us. We never got a sense of how disturbed he was," he said.

Ramadurai added that the family did not have a clear understanding of the legal complexities surrounding the 'deepam' issue. "We only watch television and get to know about it," he said, while urging people not to take extreme steps.

"No suicide, please. Struggling for a cause is fine, but not this," he said.

Poorana Chandran's wife remains inconsolable, said her father, Paramasivan. He appealed to the Chief Minister, the Home Minister and the Prime Minister to extend help to the family. "We are seeking a job for my daughter and educational support for her two small children," he said.

While police sources indicated that Poorana Chandran had earlier associations with the Hindu Munnani and the BJP, the family denied any current political links. Instead, they reiterated their demand that the deepam be lit on the hilltop. "He died believing in this cause. The government should fulfil his wish," a family member said.

The victim's aunt, Meenakshi, dismissed fears of communal tension. "Thiruparankundram is known for communal amity. There will be no law and order problem over lighting the deepam," she said.