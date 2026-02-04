Cancer Surge In Tamil Nadu: Over 1 Lakh New Cases, Chennai Worst Hit

Tamil Nadu has crossed a critical public health threshold, registering more than one lakh new cancer cases in a single year for the first time. The latest figures for 2025, according to data submitted in Parliament by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, show 1,00,097 fresh cases in the state, underscoring a sharp and sustained rise in incidence and raising concerns among health authorities about prevention, early detection, and treatment capacity. Experts caution that without stronger screening programmes and lifestyle interventions, the numbers could continue to climb in the coming years.

The upward trend has been consistent over the past five years. Annual registrations rose from 68,750 cases in 2020 to 76,968 in 2021; 89,265 in 2022; 92,816 in 2023, and 96,486 in 2024, before breaching the one-lakh mark this year.

The steady escalation highlights the growing disease burden and the urgent need for coordinated public health measures across districts.

Of the newly recorded cases in 2025, women accounted for 53,542 patients, while men comprised 46,555. The total number of people currently living with cancer in Tamil Nadu has reached 1,09,097, reflecting both increased incidence and improved survival that requires sustained medical support.

Chennai continues to carry the heaviest caseload, reporting 8,505 new cases this year. Kancheepuram followed with 7,295 cases and Vellore with 6,525.

Health professionals attribute higher numbers in urban areas to lifestyle-related risk factors, pollution exposure, stress, and delayed diagnosis.

Cancer patterns also vary by gender. Among men, mouth cancer remains the most common, largely linked to tobacco consumption, followed by colorectal and stomach cancers. Among women, breast cancer leads, with cervical and ovarian cancers accounting for a significant share, indicating the need for stronger awareness and routine community screening initiatives.

Medical experts note that nearly half of cancer cases are detected at advanced stages, reducing survival chances and increasing treatment costs.

Preventive steps such as regular exercise, maintaining a healthy body weight, avoiding tobacco and alcohol, and undergoing periodic screenings are considered essential to lowering risk.

Persistent lumps, unexplained weight loss, prolonged pain, or unusual symptoms require immediate medical attention.

Meanwhile, data submitted in Parliament by the Health and Family Welfare Department revealed that 10,821 deaths in 2025 were linked to ovarian, breast, and cervical cancers alone. Public health specialists say the figures serve as a wake-up call for both policymakers and the public to prioritise awareness, screening, and early diagnosis to curb Tamil Nadu's rising cancer burden.

