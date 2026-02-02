Woman, 20, Killed In Tamil Nadu, Dalit Fiance Alleges Dishonour Killing

The death of a 20-year-old college student in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district has sparked allegations of a dishonour killing, with the woman's Dalit fiance accusing her family of opposing their inter-caste relationship. Police, however, say preliminary findings point to suicide, even as they await the post-mortem report to determine the exact cause of death.

The woman, identified as Sivamathi, was a second-year college student from an upper-caste family. She was found dead under suspicious circumstances, following which the police registered a case of suspicious death. Given the sensitivity of the case and allegations of caste-based violence, the investigation has been transferred to an Assistant Commissioner of Police.

According to the complaint lodged by the woman's fiance, who works with a mobile phone company, the couple had been in a relationship and had planned to marry secretly on February 6. He has alleged that Sivamathi's parents were strongly opposed to the proposed wedding because of his caste.

The man further claimed that Sivamathi's maternal uncle had allegedly threatened her, warning that she would be killed if she went ahead with the marriage, raising the possibility of a dishonour killing or abetment to suicide.

Police sources, however, said initial inquiries and scene-of-occurrence findings suggest that Sivamathi may have died by suicide. Officials stressed that no conclusion would be drawn until the post-mortem examination report is received. "We will confirm after the post-mortem report. We are investigating all angles," a senior police officer said, adding that statements from family members, friends and the fiance are being recorded as part of the investigation.

Police are also examining whether Sivamathi's parents or other relatives could be booked for abetment of suicide if evidence emerges that she was driven to take the extreme step due to threats, coercion or sustained harassment over her relationship.