Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test 2025: Answer Key Released, Download Here

Tamil Nadu TET Answer Key 2025: The Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has released the Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2025 answer key. Candidates can check and download the answer key on the official website of the board - trb.tn.gov.in.

Download Answer Key - "TNTET Answer Key Download Link 2025".

TNTET Answer Key 2025: Raise Objections

Candidates can submit their objections regarding the answer key against the Master Question Paper only. (i.e., Question Number and options). The objection window has been opened and candidates can challenge the question paper until December 3, 2025.

Candidates must note that they will be required to provide proof for the objections they made and it should be from standard books only. Guides/Notes and reference from internet are not eligible.

The representation in any other form including e-mail, courier, India-post or application in person will not be entertained. Representations without proper evidence will not be entertained. They will be summarily rejected.

TNTET Answer Key 2025: How To Download Answer Key?