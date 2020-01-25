Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) In June

TNTET certificate will be valid for 7 years.

The Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) is expected to be held on June 27 and 28. The notification for TNTET is expected to be released on May 4. The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB), the nodal agency for the TNTET, has also released the tentative exam date for various other exams held under its supervision. The previous recruitment was notified in February 2019.

Among other exams conducted by the Board are PG Assistant in Higher Secondary Educational Subordinate Service, BT Assistant, Secondary Grade Assistant, Block Educational Officer in the Elementary Educational Subordinate Service and Lecturer in Government Polytechnic Colleges in the Educational Service.

TNTET would comprise two papers: paper 1 for classes 1 to 5 and paper 2 for classes 6 to 8.

Candidates who secure 60% and above in the TNTET exam are considered to have qualified the exam and those candidates will be issued TNTET (Paper-I/ Paper-II) Pass Certificate by the Board. Relaxation of 5% marks in the pass marks will be given to BC, BC(M), MBC/DNC, SC, SC(A), ST and Person with Disability Candidates.

TNTET certificate will be valid for 7 years.

In the last exam, 1,62,314 candidates had appeared for the TNTET paper 1 and 3,79,733 candidates appeared for the written exam for paper 2.

