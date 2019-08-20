TNTET Result 2019 For Paper 1 Released. Check Here

TNTET result can be accessed from the official website of Board, trb.tn.nic.in.

TN TRB or Tamail Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board has released the TNTET result for the paper 1 on the official website. The TNTET result can be accessed from the official website of Board, trb.tn.nic.in. TN TRB conducted Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test or 2019 for Paper 1 on June 8, 2019. The TNTET results have been released for 1,62,314 candidates who had appeared test in June. The tentative answer keys were published on July 9, 2019 on the website of the TRB and representations, objections etc. were invited from the candidates within 5 days upto July 15, 2019.

TNTET result 2019: Direct link

"All the representations received within the stipulated time have been thoroughly examined by subject experts. After thorough scrutiny, a revised and final answer key has been arrived at and based on that, OMR answer sheets have been valued and provisional mark list of the written examination for TNTET Paper-I - 2019 are published herein," the TNTET result notification said.

"During the computerized scanning of OMR answer sheets of the candidates, it was found that quite a number of candidates committed mistakes in marking /shading certain essentially required details for valuation in the OMR sheets," the notification said.

"For the candidates who have not marked question paper serial code in their OMR answer sheets, the answer sheets could not be evaluated and hence rejected," it said.

"For those who have written the serial code but not shaded or multiple shaded, written serial code alone has been considered for valuation. Those Candidates who have not shaded or Multiple shaded the language options in their OMR Sheets, evaluation was done as per their options given in the application form and if there is no option in the application form their answer sheets could not be evaluated and hence rejected," the TNTET result notification said.

"For those candidates who have mentioned English as optional language, the optional language is taken as opted in application. For few candidate who have not opted language in OMR sheets and mentioned English in application, the language was treated as Tamil," it added.

Individual score card will be released on August 22, 2019.

Click here for more Jobs News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.