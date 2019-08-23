TN TET Score Card Released For Paper 1. Direct Download Link Here

TET result 2019: TN TET score cards are available at trb.tn.nic.in.

Teachers Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu or TN TRB has released the TET score card for Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TN TET or TNTET) 2019 Paper I yesterday. The Board has released the TN TET results for Paper I and Paper II in previous days. Candidates can download the TN TET score card from Paper-I through TRB website from August 22, 2019. The TN TET result of Paper 1 was released for more than 1.60 lakh candidates. The TET score cards are available at trb.tn.nic.in. The candidates would need their user ID and date of birth to download their score cards.

Individual score card of TN TET Paper II will be released on August 26, 2019.

TN TET result 2019: Direct link to download TET score card

The candidates may download their score card after logging into this direct link:

TN TET result 2019: Direct link to download TET score card

The candidates may use their User ID and Password for downloading their examination results (score card) through the website http://www.trb.tn.nic.in

Here are the steps to download your score card:

Step 1 - Click Login

Step 2 - Enter User ID and Password

Step 3 - Click Dashboard

Step 4 - Click Here to download examination results (score card)

Some candidates, who forgot their user ID, can download their examination results (score card) by the following steps to be followed by them.

Step 1 - Click Forgot User ID.

Step 2 - Type the registered Email ID and Submit.

Step 3 - User ID will be sent to the registered Email ID.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.