TN TET 2019 Score Cards For Paper I To Release Today

TN TET 2019: Individual score cards for Paper I will be released today

TN TET Result 2019: Teachers Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu has declared the result for both papers - Paper I and Paper II. The results for the two papers could be found on the official website for Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TN TET) official website. Candidates who appeared in either or both the papers can check their qualifying status now from the result link provided on the TN TET website.

Now that the TN TET result is released, candidates are waiting for their individual score cards. The Teacher Recruitment Board will release individual score cards for candidates who appeared in the paper I of the exam today. The individual score cards for candidates who appeared in paper II will be released on August 26, 2019.

The TN TET 2019 exam was conducted in June this year. 1,62,314 candidates appeared for Paper I and 3,79,733 candidates appeared for Paper II.

Paper I is meant for candidates who wish to teach classes 1 to 5 and Paper II is meant for candidates who wish to teach classes 6 to 8.

Before the release of TNTET results, the tentative answer keys were published on July 9, 2019 on the website of the TRB and representations, objections etc. were invited from the candidates within 5 days (up to July 15, 2019).

