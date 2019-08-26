TN TET 2019: Score Card For Paper II Released; How To Download

TN TET 2019 score card for paper II released on official website

Teachers Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu (TN TRB) has released the TET score card for Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TN TET or TNTET) 2019 Paper II. The board had released the score card for TET Paper I on August 22, 2019. The board has already released the TN TET results for Paper I and Paper II. Candidates can download the TN TET score card for Paper II from the official TRB website. As per the data released by the board, 3,79,733 candidates had appeared in the TET for Paper II.

The candidates would need their user ID and date of birth to download their TET score cards.

TN TET Result 2019: How To Download Score Card?

Step one: Go to official website for TN TRB: http://trb.tn.nic.in/

Step two: Click on the link provided for TET Paper II score card.

Step three: Scroll to the bottom of the page and click on score card download link.

Step four: Enter your login id and date of birth.

Step five: Login and download your TET paper Ii score card.

TN TET result 2019: Direct link to download TET score card

Candidates who have forgotten or misplaced their user id can make use of the 'Forgot User ID' feature and retrieve their login id. The login id will be sent to the registered email id of the candidate.

