TNTET Answer Key 2019 Released. Check Here

TN TET answer key is available online at trb.tn.nic.in.

Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board or TN TRB has released the TN TET answer key on Wednesday. The Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test or TN TET answer keys have been released online at trb.tn.nic.in for the tests conducted on June 8 and 9, 2019 respectively for Paper-I and Paper-II. Candidates may raise their objections till July 15 to the tentative TN TET answer keys available now.

"Candidates are given time upto 15.07.2019 to submit their representations, if any, regarding objections on the tentative answer keys published, along with the proof for the disputed answer keys, in the prescribed format," a notification regarding TN TET answer key said.

TNTET answer key 2019: Check here

TN TET Paper I - Tentative Answer Key

TN TET Paper II - Tentative Answer Key

The representations regarding the TN TET answer key may be sent through post or may be dropped in the Box provided at Teachers Recruitment Board's Information Centre to reach on or before July 15, 2019 upto 5.30pm.

"For any objections, candidates should give proof from standard Text Books only. Guides, correspondence course materials and non-standard books are not permissible. For each question use separate format," the notification said.

The Board said any objections and materials received beyond the stipulated time will not be entertained.

"Utmost care has been taken in preparing the tentative key answers list and in publishing it. Teachers Recruitment Board reserves the right to correct any errors that may have crept in. Incorrect tentative key answer would not confer any right of enforcement," the TN TET answer key notification said.

Click here for more Jobs News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.