TN TRB Releases TET 2019 Notification, Application Process To Begin From March 15

TN TET 2019: Candidates should apply only through online mode in the TRB website trb.tn.nic.in

Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), Tamil Nadu will accept applications for the recruitment of Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TN TET) vacancies from March 15, 2019. The registration process for TN TET 2019 will be held on trb.tn.nic.in. Applications are invited only through online mode for TN TET 2019, Paper I and Paper II for the year 2019 from the eligible candidates in Tamil Nadu. Teachers Recruitment Board or TRB has been designated as the Nodal Agency for conducting TET.

NTA UGC NET June Registration Begins, Apply Before March 30

TN TET 2019: Important Dates

Date of Notification: February 28, 2019

Commencement of submission of online Application: March 15, 2019

Last date for submission of online Application: April 5, 2019

Date of Written Examination - Paper I: Will be announced later

Date of Written Examination - Paper II: Will be announced later

TN TET 2019: How to apply

Candidates should apply only through online mode in the TRB website http://www.trb.tn.nic.in and should use separate application for Paper-I and Paper-II.

Candidates should ensure that they have their scanned recent color passport size photograph (JPG/JPEG /PNG format of size 20-60 kB) and signature (JPG/JPEG/PNG format of size 10-30 kB) separately.

MHRD Announces Exam Date For ARPIT; Exam To Be Conducted By NTA

The TN TET 2019 online application uploaded without the photograph and signature will be rejected.

A valid e-mail id and Mobile Number are mandatory for registration and e-mail id should be kept active till the declaration of results.

All the particulars mentioned in the online application including name of the candidate, paper applied, communal category, date of birth, address and all other fields will be considered as final.

Candidates are requested to fill the online application form with utmost care and caution as no correspondence regarding change of details will be entertained. Incomplete or defective applications shall be summarily rejected.

No representation or correspondence regarding such rejection shall be entertained under any circumstances.

The online application can be submitted up to April 5, 2019 till 05.00 PM after which the link gets disabled.

Click here for more Jobs News

