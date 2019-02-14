MHRD Announces Exam Date For ARPIT; Exam To Be Conducted By NTA

MHRD has announced exam dates for ARPIT which will be conducted by NTA

Ministry of Human Resources and Development (MHRD) has announced the examination date for Annual Refresher Programme In Teaching (ARPIT). ARPIT courses were rolled out by Government of India in November last year for online professional development of 15 lakh higher education faculty using the MOOCs platform SWAYAM. Now, MHRD through the exam conducting authority NTA (National Testing Agency) will be conducting the first-ever examination for those enrolled in an ARPIT course.

For implementation of ARPIT, 75 discipline-specific institutions were identified and notified as National Resource Centres (NRCs) in the first phase. The NRCs were tasked to prepare online training material with focus on latest developments in the discipline, new & emerging trends, pedagogical improvements and methodologies for transacting revised curriculum.

After its launch, UGC accorded Equivalence of ARPIT Online courses to one Refresher course for Career Advancement Scheme.

The schedule for registration for ARPIT course exam to be held by NTA is given below:

Availability of FAQs: February 15, 2019

Commencement of Online Registration for Exam: February 16, 2019

Last date to register for the exam: February 22, 2019

Issue of hall tickets for the exam: March 9, 2019

Exam day: March 30, 2019

Announcement of result: April 2, 2019

The examination is the terminal assessment and all in-service teachers who are successful in this assessment will be certified.

