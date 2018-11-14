MHRD Rolls Out Leadership, Refresher Programs For Teachers

HRD 's LEAP), ARPIT Programs For Higher Education Faculty Launched Yesterday

Dr. Satya Pal Singh, Minister of State, Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD), launched two new initiatives; Leadership for Academicians Programme (LEAP) and Annual Refresher Programme In Teaching (ARPIT) here yesterday. While addressing a gathering, Dr Satya Pal Singh said that developing good teachers is an arduous task and if teachers show enough commitment, ARPIT will go a long way in empowering the teaching faculty.

Combining the qualities of a good teacher and an effective leader is still more daunting task but not an impossible task, the Minister said. LEAP will fulfill this critical need which will make higher education institutions perform their roles of developing better students who will be future torch bearers.

Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister of HRD in his video message lauded these initiatives which are aimed to transform quality of teaching and improve leaders, thereby enhancing the quality of higher education institutions.

R Subrahmanyam, Secretary, Higher Education, stated that these two initiatives are extremely significant as they will create transformative teachers and leaders.

Leadership for Academicians Programme (LEAP) is a three weeks Flagship leadership development training programme (2 weeks domestic and one week foreign training) for second level academic functionaries in public funded higher education institutions.

The main objective is to prepare second tier academic heads who are potentially likely to assume leadership roles in the future.

Annual Refresher Programme in Teaching (ARPIT) is an initiative of online professional development of 15 lakh higher education faculty using the MOOCs platform SWAYAM. For implementing ARPIT, 75 discipline-specific institutions have been identified and notified as National Resource Centres (NRCs) in the first phase, which are tasked to prepare online training material with focus on latest developments in the discipline, new and emerging trends, pedagogical improvements and methodologies for transacting revised curriculum.

Read more:

Number Of International Students In US Hits 1 Million For Third Straight Year

Number Of Indian Students In US Continue To Rise: Embassy Official

IGNOU Announces Admission To Certificate, Diploma Programmes

Infosys Science Foundation Announces Infosys Prize 2018; Check Complete List Here

Click here for more Education News

