IGNOU Announces Admission To Certificate, Diploma Programmes

IGNOU announces admission for the session commencing January 2019. Indira Gandhi National Open University or IGNOU serves the educational aspirations of over 3 million students in India and other countries through 21 Schools of Studies, a network of 67 regional centres and around 3000 learner support centres. Applicants can submit their application online on the Online Admission Portal of the University - www.onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in. The admission process, which has started on November 5, 2018, will continue till January 15, 2019. Academic Programmes at PG Diploma, Diploma, Certificate and Appreciation level in diverse disciplines are on offer in Open and Distance Learning or ODL mode.

Details of the Programmes on offer, fee structure and eligibility are available on the University website.

Applicants are advised to click the available programme tab on the homepage of the Online Admission System and select the desired programme and carefully read the details of programme including eligibility criteria, fee details, duration, etc.

For more information about IGNOU Programmes and admission, an email may be sent to ssc@ignou.ac.in or registrarsrd@ignou.ac.in. Common Prospectus can be downloaded from the website: www.ignou.ac.in free of cost.

The University is offering more than 150 certificate, diploma, degree and postgraduate programmes in January 2019 admission cycle.

PG Diploma and Diploma Programmes:



Following PG Diploma and Diploma programmes are available for admission:

PG Diploma in Library Automation and Networking; Disaster Management; Gandhi & Peace Studies; Rural Development; Translation; International Business Operations; Environment and Sustainable Development; Analytical Chemistry; Applied Statistics; Journalism & Mass Communication; Audio Programme Production; Higher Education; Educational Technology; School Leadership and Management; Educational Management & Administration; Pre-Primary Education; Pharmaceutical Sales Management; Information Security; Intellectual Property Rights; Criminal Justice; Urban Planning & Development; Folklore & Culture Studies; Hospital & Health Management; Geriatric Medicine; Maternal & Child Health; HIV Medicine; Sustainability Science; Social Work Counselling.

Diploma in Early Childhood Care and Education; Nutrition & Health Education; Panchayat Level Administration & Development; Tourism Studies; Aquaculture; Creative Writing in English; Urdu; HIV and Family Education; BPO Finance & Accounting; Women Empowerment & Development; Para-legal Practice; Nursing Administration ; Critical Care Nursing; Teaching German; Event Management.

PG Specialization Diploma (Direct entry) in Human Resource Management (PGDHRM), Financial Management (PGDFM), Operations Management (PGDOM), Marketing Management (PGDMM) and Financial Markets Practice (PGDFMP). The prospectus for these programmes can be downloaded from IGNOU website link http://ignou.ac.in/userfiles/Management-2018.pdf. The filled-in application is to be submitted along with requisite fee at the Regional Centre concerned.

Certificate Programmes:

Advanced Certificate in Power Distribution Management; Information Security; PG Certificate in Adult Education; Cyber Law; Patent Practice; Bangla-Hindi Translation; Malayalam-Hindi Translation; Agriculture Policy; Gandhi & Peace Studies; Information & Assistive Technologies for the Instructors of Visually Impaired; Geoinformatics; Acupuncture.

Certificate in Visual Arts-Painting; Applied Arts; Performing Arts- Theatre Arts; Hindustani Music; Karnataka Music; Bharatanatyam; Arabic Language; French Language; Russian Language; Disaster Management; Environmental Studies; NGO Management; Business Skills; Teaching English; Functional English(basic level); Urdu Language; HIV & Family Education; Social Work & Criminal Justice System; Health Care Waste Management; Newborn & Infant Nursing; Maternal & Child Health Nursing; Home Based Health Care; Community Radio; Tourism Studies;

Food & Nutrition; Nutrition & Child Care; Rural Development; Sericulture; Organic Farming; Water Harvesting & Management; Poultry Farming; Beekeeping; Human Rights; Consumer Protection; Co-operation, Cooperative Law & Business Laws; Anti Human Trafficking; International Humanitarian Law; Information Technology; Guidance; Communication & IT Skills; Laboratory Techniques; Value Education; Energy Technology Management; Competency in Power Distribution; Library & Information Sciences; Life and Thought of B.R.Ambedkar; First Aid; Tribal Studies; Korean Language & Culture; Spanish Language & Culture.

Appreciation/ Awareness Level Programmes:

Appreciation Course on Environment; Appreciation Course on Population and Sustainable Development; Awareness Programme on Value Added Products from Fruits and Vegetables; Awareness Programme on Dairy Farming.

