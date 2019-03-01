NTA UGC NET June Registration Begins, Apply Before March 30

The NTA UGC NET 2019 June test will consist of two papers.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), the newly-formed agency established by Ministry of Human Resource Development as an independent autonomous, self-reliant and self-sustained premier testing organization, has started the registration process for the NTA UGC NET for the June edition. The conduct of the UGC NET examination has been entrusted to the NTA by Government of India and this is the second time the Agency is undertaking the competitive examination, which is being conducted as an eligibility test for 'Assistant Professor' or for 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' in the country.

According to the official UGC NET notification released by the Agency, the June exams will be held from June 20 to June 28, 2019.

The UGC NET 2019 June test will consist of two papers.

Paper 1 will carry 50 questions for 100 marks while the Paper 2 will have 100 questions for 200 marks.

All questions are compulsory in nature.

Both the papers will be held in two shifts (Morning and Afternoon) every exam day.

The UGC NET test will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only.

The candidates who desire to appear in the test may see the detailed Information Bulletin for NTA UGC NET which is available on the website www.nta.ac.in and www.ntanet.nic.in.

The candidates are required to apply online between March 1, 2019 and March 30, 2019.

The fees can be paid up to April 1, 2019.

Fee for registration for General or Unreserved candidates is Rs 800 while Other Backward Classes (OBC)-(NCL) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates will need to pay Rs 400.

SC, ST, PwD and Transgender candidates are required to pay Rs 200.

