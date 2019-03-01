NTA NET 2019: UGC NET June Online Registration Begins @ Ntanet.nic.in

UGC NET June exam registration has started on ntanet.nic.in

Online registration has begun for UGC NET 2019 at NTA website. Candidates can apply for NTA NET or UGC NET June 2019 on the official website of the competitive examination. The online registration portal will be active till April 1, 2019. Candidates should therefore gather important documents in the prescribed size and dimension before filling the application form. Candidates will be allowed to edit the application form, between April 7 and April 14, 2019. UGC NET will be held in June in two weeks and admit cards will be available from May 15 onwards.

The NTA NET 2019 June exam registration has started on ntanet.nic.in.

UGC NET 2019: How To Apply

The registration page should be filled with details of the candidate: name, mother's name, father's name, mobile number and email address. 'The Candidate must ensure that e-mail address and Mobile Number provided in the Online Application Form are their own (which cannot be changed later) as communication may be sent by NTA through e-mail or SMS. The Candidate should not give the postal address, Mobile Number or e-mail ID of Coaching Centre in the Online Application Form,' reads the official notification.

In the application form, candidates will be asked to fill relevant information related to the exam like choice of exam centre, NET subject, PG course, etc.

UGC NET 2019 Registration Process

In the next page, candidates will be asked to upload scanned images of photograph and signature in specific dimensions. Candidates should prepare the scanned images in the prescribed dimensions, else it will not be accepted.

UGC NET 2019: June official notification

Click here: NTA NET June 2019 notification

Click here for more Updates on UGC NET 2019

Click here for more Jobs News