SSC Expected To Release Stenographer Recruitment Notice Next Week

SSC Stenographer 2019 recruitment notice is expected next week

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release recruitment advertisement for Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination 2019 next week. As per the SSC Calendar, the online application process for SSC Stenographer 'C' and 'D' exam 2019 will tentatively begin on September 17 and conclude on October 15, 2019. For recruitment as Stenographer with SSC, a candidate must have required skills in stenography.

SSC is expected to release detailed recruitment notification and examination dates for Stenographer 'C' and D' exam 2019.

The selection process for SSC Stenographer recruitment includes a computer-based test. The computer-based test will be of 2 hours in which a candidate will be required to solve 200 questions. The Stenographer CBT has three sections - General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, and English Language and Comprehension. Both General Intelligence, and General Awareness sections will have 50 questions each and English Language section will have 100 questions.

Candidates who qualify in the CBT will be called for skill test. The candidates will be given one dictation for 10 minutes in English/ Hindi at the speed of 100 word per minute (w.p.m) for the post of Stenographer Grade 'C' and 80 w.p.m. for the post of Stenographer Grade 'D'. Candidate will have to transcribe the given dictation on computer.

