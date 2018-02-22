SSC MTS Recruitment Document Verification Begins; Check Details Here Staff Selection Commission (SSC) in a notification said that to expedite the SSC MTS recruitment process, it has decided to immediately start the process of Document Verification and it has released a list of candidates for the purpose.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) in a notification said that to expedite the SSC MTS recruitment process, it has decided to immediately start the process of Document Verification and it has released a list of candidates for the purpose. As per the provisions in the notice of SSC MTS examination for final selection, the Commission has shortlisted candidates for Document Verification on the basis of Merit (in Paper-I) + preference of State/ UT exercised by them in the Application Form.The evaluation of SSC MTS answer sheets for Paper-II is in progress, said a statement from the Commission.The list for SSC MTS document verification has been released on the official website of the commission (the same has been reproduced here and the candidates may check the list here in this article).SSC conducted examination for recruitment to the post of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) staff examination, 2016 from September 16, 2017 to October 31, 2017 in the computer based mode. The result of Paper - I examination was declared on January 15, 2018 . The candidates who qualified in Paper - I, were required to appear in Paper - II, which was conducted on January 28, 2018, in which a total of 1,43,657 candidates appeared.As per the SSC MTS notification, candidates for each State/ UT will be finally selected based on their performance in Paper-I, subject to their meeting basic qualifying standards fixed in Paper-II. The Commission has decided to fix qualifying marks of 17.5 i.e. 35% for UR category and 16.5 i.e. 33% for all other reserved categories in Paper-II. Qualifying marks in Paper-II will be uniform across all States/ UTs. The Commission has decided to call the candidates for document verification in a ratio of 1:2 for Vertical category vacancies (i.e. SC, ST, OBC & UR) and 1:3 for Horizontal category vacancies (i.e. EXS, OH, HH & VH) depending on the availability of candidates. Accordingly, a latest notification from SSC said, based on the performance of candidates in Paper-I + preference of State/ UT exercised by them in the application form and keeping in view the tentative vacancies in each State/ UT, the Commission has fixed cut off for calling candidates for the Document Verification and the same has been published on the official website.SSC has released this list of candidates for appearing in Document Verification:Click here for more Jobs News