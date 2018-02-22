SSC MTS Recruitment Document Verification Begins; Check Details Here

The evaluation of SSC MTS answer sheets for Paper-II is in progress, said a statement from the Commission.
The list for SSC MTS document verification has been released on the official website of the commission (the same has been reproduced here and the candidates may check the list here in this article).
SSC conducted examination for recruitment to the post of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) staff examination, 2016 from September 16, 2017 to October 31, 2017 in the computer based mode. The result of Paper - I examination was declared on January 15, 2018. The candidates who qualified in Paper - I, were required to appear in Paper - II, which was conducted on January 28, 2018, in which a total of 1,43,657 candidates appeared.
As per the SSC MTS notification, candidates for each State/ UT will be finally selected based on their performance in Paper-I, subject to their meeting basic qualifying standards fixed in Paper-II. The Commission has decided to fix qualifying marks of 17.5 i.e. 35% for UR category and 16.5 i.e. 33% for all other reserved categories in Paper-II. Qualifying marks in Paper-II will be uniform across all States/ UTs.
SSC MTS 2016 Recruitment: Candidates shortlisted for appearing in Document Verification
SSC has released this list of candidates for appearing in Document Verification:
