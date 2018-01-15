SSC MTS Result 2017 Declared; Website Not Responding Candidates can check SSC MTS result at the official website ssc.nic.in.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the MTS result for the Paper 1 exam. Candidates can now check the SSC MTS result 2017 at the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in. Candidates who have qualified the exam will now be eligible to appear for the descriptive one. Paper 2 will comprise of Short Essay/ Letter in English or any language included in the 8th schedule of the Constitution. The paper will carry a total of 50 marks and candidates will be allowed 30 minutes duration for the same. 'Paper-II will only be of qualifying nature and is intended to test elementary language skills in view of re-categorization of the post as Group-C and in view of job requirements.'



SSC MTS result 2017 has been released region wise. Right now, the official website of the Commission is not responding. Candidates are suggested to keep calm and retry after a while. Read: SSC MTS Result 2017 For Paper 1 Declared; What's Next?



A total number of 19,96,411 candidates appeared in the SSC MTS Examination, 2016. A total of 159182 candidates have qualified the examination. While the cut-off for unreserved category is 110.50, it is 100.50 for SC category. Cut off marks for OBC category candidates is 101.00.



'In the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2016 candidates intending to apply for the post in more than one State/ UT were required to submit only one online application and indicate therein preferences for the States/ UTs, the candidate sought to be considered for appointment. Therefore only one All-India common cut-off has been fixed and for final selection, candidates will be considered for all the States/ UTs opted by him/ her in the online Application form.'



