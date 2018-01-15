SSC MTS (Non Technical) Paper 1 Exam Result Today Candidates can check the SSC MTS result at the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in, as and when it is declared.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will declare results for the first paper held to recruit Multi Tasking Staff (Non-Technical), today. The examination was held from 16 September 2017 till 31 October 2017. Answer keys for the same was released in November. SSC had in May this year cancelled the OMR based examination conducted for the recruitment of MTS (Non-Technical), 2016 along with the then scheduled ones and has re-scheduled dates to September-October. Candidates can check the SSC MTS result at the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in, as and when it is declared.



The status report of result to be declared by the Commission, released on 22 December 2017, states that the result will be out today.



The SSC had to cancel its examination for the post of multi-tasking (non-technical) on April 30, 2017 after it found the question papers of the exam uploaded on social networking site Facebook.



Seven persons have been arrested for allegedly leaking the question papers. The suspects were arrested from Uttar Pradesh, police said. The Commission had to cancel its written examination for the post of multi-tasking (non-technical) on April 30 after it found the question papers uploaded on social networking site Facebook. An FIR was registered in this regard.



According to the investigators, the racketeers managed to procure the question papers prior to the commencement of the examination with the help of some staff. They would then get the papers solved and circulate them among the candidates through WhatsApp. The candidates accessing the papers in turn would pay hefty amounts to the racketeers.



SSC MTS Result 2017: What's Next?

After the declaration of the Paper 1 result, candidates will be eligible to appear for the descriptive one. Paper 2 will comprise of Short Essay/ Letter in English or any language included in the 8th schedule of the Constitution. The paper will carry a total of 50 marks and candidates will be allowed 30 minutes duration for the same. 'Paper-II will only be of qualifying nature and is intended to test elementary language skills in view of re-categorization of the post as Group-C and in view of job requirements.'



Candidates should note that, 'cut-offs in Paper-I and qualifying marks in Paper-II may be different for vacancies in each State/ UT will be fixed at the discretion of the Commission. Candidates for each State/ UT will be finally selected based on their performance in Paper-I, subject to their meeting basic qualifying standards fixed in Paper-II.'



(With Inputs From PTI)



