SSC Lowers Cut Off Marks For CGL Tier 1 Result 2017; 39,434 More Qualify For Tier 2 Exam

'However, it was discovered that due to a technical glitch, a few tentative Answer Keys had not been revised. The Commission, therefore, undertook a comprehensive review. Based on the comprehensive review undertaken by the Commission, there has been a lowering in the cut off marks which has resulted in the revision of the result,' reads the official statement from the Commission.
While 14515 candidates have made it to the Tier 2 exam for JSO post, 21946 candidates have been selected for the AAO post tier 2 exam after the revision. 74604 candidates in OBC category have made it to the tier 2 exam with the minimum cut off being 110 marks for the category. The cut off marks for general category is 126.5 and 55387 candidates have qualified.
SSC CGL Tier 1 result was declared on 30 October, initially. The tier 2 exam was supposed to be held in December 2017.
Comments
Meanwhile candidates who have already cleared the CGL 2016 are still waiting for their appointment. The 10,661 candidates who successfully qualified the exam were allotted posts but then their allotment was put on hold because some of the candidates who were rejected filed a court case claiming that their papers were not checked properly. However, all the cases were resolved by October 23 and it was directed that candidates should either be included in the list or another list be prepared for them. But it has been more than 2 months now and there has been no action form the SSC.