SSC MTS Result Declared @ Ssc.nic.in; Check Now

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the results for the first paper held to recruit Multi Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) on the official website of the commission.

Jobs | | Updated: January 15, 2018 19:12 IST
New Delhi:  Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the results for the first paper held to recruit Multi Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) on the official website of the commission. The results can be accessed from this website: ssc.nic.in. The SSC MTS paper one examination was held from September 10, 2017 to October 31, 2017. According to SSC, a total number of 19,96,411 candidates appeared in the SSC MTS paper 1 examination. 

SSC MTS paper 1 answer keys were released in November last year.

SSC had in May this year cancelled the OMR based examination conducted for the recruitment of MTS (Non-Technical), 2016 along with the then scheduled ones and has re-scheduled dates to September-October. Candidates can check the SSC MTS result at the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in, as and when it is declared.

“Since Paper-II of this examination is of qualifying nature, final selection of candidates will be made on the basis of their performance in Paper-I. Therefore, the marks of Paper-I of the candidates will be uploaded after the declaration of final result,” said the results notification of SSC MTS 2016 paper 1 exam.
 

SSC MTS 2016 Paper 1 Results: Cut-Off



Based on the performance of candidates in Paper-I and keeping in view of the tentative vacancies, SSC has fixed the following cut-off to qualify candidates for SSC MTS 2016 Paper-II of the examination:
 
