SSC MTS Result Declared @ Ssc.nic.in; Check Now

SSC MTS paper 1 answer keys were released in November last year.
SSC had in May this year cancelled the OMR based examination conducted for the recruitment of MTS (Non-Technical), 2016 along with the then scheduled ones and has re-scheduled dates to September-October. Candidates can check the SSC MTS result at the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in, as and when it is declared.
“Since Paper-II of this examination is of qualifying nature, final selection of candidates will be made on the basis of their performance in Paper-I. Therefore, the marks of Paper-I of the candidates will be uploaded after the declaration of final result,” said the results notification of SSC MTS 2016 paper 1 exam.
SSC MTS 2016 Paper 1 Results: Cut-Off
Comments
Click here for more Jobs News