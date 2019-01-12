SSC Hindi Translator, Pradhyapak Exam Tomorrow

SSC Junior Hindi Translator Exam: Important Points For Candidates

The paper 1 (objective type) of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination 2018 will be held tomorrow. The exam will be held under the ambit of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) in computer based mode for duration of 2 hours. The exam will comprise questions from General English and General Hindi. The questions will be of degree level and will assess the candidate's knowledge of languages and literature, correct use of words, phrases 12 and idioms and ability to write the languages correctly, precisely and effectively.

The scores obtained by students will be normalized and the normalized score will be used for final merit list. "There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-I. Candidates are, therefore, advised to keep this in mind while answering the question," reads the official notice.

There will be another descriptive paper, scores of which will also be considered for the merit list. The dates for the paper 2 will be notified later. The exam will consist of two passages for translation-- one passage for translation from Hindi to English and one passage for translation from English to Hindi-- and an Essay each in Hindi and English.

Candidates who score enough combining the scores of paper 1 and paper 2 will be called for document verification.

