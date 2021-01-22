SSC Constable (GD) Exam 2018 Final Result Declared

SSC GD result 2018 has been declared.

The SSC GD result 2018 has been declared. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Constable (GD) exam final result on its official website ssc.nic.in. A total of 8,080 female candidates and 46,071 male candidates have been provisionally recommended for appointment.

SSC GD result

The result of candidates Kerala has been put on hold. As per a petition filed in the Kerala High Court, the SSC has said in the notification, the Court has directed to keep 200 vacancies unfilled for the petitioner candidates. "However, specific details like gender, category and area (Naxal/ General) of the candidates are being ascertained. Once these details are collected, the result for the State of Kerala will be processed and declared. Hence, the result of all the States except that of Kerala is being published," SSC has said.

"As the examination is common for all the candidates, rank for all the selected candidates will be awarded when the result of the candidates of Kerala State is declared," the SSC has added.