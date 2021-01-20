SSC Constable (GD) Exam 2018 Final Result Expected Today

SSC GD result 2018 is expected today at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the final result of the Constable (general duty or GD) exam which was notified in 2018. The SSC GD result will be available on the official website of the Commission.

SSC GD Result 2018

Through this exam the SSC will recommend candidates for appointment as Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles.

The recruitment process includes a computer-based exam, physical efficiency test, physical standard test and medical exam.

In this exam, a total of 54593 vacancies were announced to be filled. A total of 30,41,284 number of candidates had appeared for the exam.

Meanwhile, the SSC will release the details of the Constable GD 2020 exam in March. The SSC will conduct a computer-based test from August 2 to August 25. The details of the recruitment will be released on March 25. As per the exam calendar of the SSC, candidates will be allowed to apply for the exam till May 10, 2021.

Class 10 pass candidates are eligible for this recruitment.

