SSC To Notify Constable (GD) Recruitment Details In March, Exam In August

SSC GD recruitment 2021 will be notified in March.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct a computer-based test from August 2 to August 25 for selection of Constables (general duty) in CAPFs, National Investigation Agency (NIA), Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (general duty) in Assam Rifles. The details of the recruitment will be released on March 25. As per the exam calendar of the SSC, candidates will be allowed to apply for the exam till May 10, 2021.

The SSC conducts exam every year for recruitment of Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles.

Candidates are selected on the basis of a computer based test, physical efficiency test, physical standard test and medical exam.

In the last Constable (GD) recruitment, a total of 54593 vacancies were announced to be filled. A total of 30,41,284 number of candidates had appeared for the exam.

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the result of the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam on January 15. Candidates who have qualified the exam will appear for a descriptive paper.

The registration process of SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam is currently open.

