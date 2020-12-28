SSC CGL 2020 Notification To Be Released Tomorrow

SSC CGL 2020 notification will be released on December 29 at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the official notification of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam on December 29. SSC CGL is held for filling up various Group B and Group C posts in various Ministries, Departments, and Organisations.

The minimum educational qualification required to sit in this exam is graduation.

Selection to CGL posts is done through two computer-based tests, a descriptive paper exam and a computer proficiency test or data entry skill test and finally, the merit list is released after the documents are verified.

The first computer-based test of the SSC CGL will be held from May 29 to June 7. So far, SSC has not notified on making any changes to the exam dates.

After the computer-based tests are held, the SSC releases the tentative answer keys of the exam. Candidates are allowed to challenge the answer keys after which a final answer key and the result are declared.

The SSC recently concluded the registration process of the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam. Through this exam, SSC selects candidates for recruitment to the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk or Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant or Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators.

