SSC Likely To Declare CHSL 2019 Result Today: Know What's Next

SSC CHSL result is expected today.

The SSC CHSL 2019 tier 1 exam result is expected today. After declaring the CHSL result, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the tier 2 descriptive paper. The exam will be of 100 marks in pen and paper mode. The duration of the exam will be of one hour. the paper would comprise writing of an essay of 200-250 words and a letter/ application of approximately 150-200 words. The paper will have to be written either in Hindi or in English. "Part paper written in Hindi and Part in English will be awarded zero marks," the SSC has said.

The minimum qualifying marks in the descriptive paper is 33 marks.

After the descriptive paper, the SSC will conduct the skill test or typing test for qualifying candidates. "Skill Test/ Typing Test will be conducted in the cities where Regional Offices of the Commission are located or as decided by the Commission. Skill Test/ Typing Test will be of qualifying nature," the SSC has said.

SSC will intimate candidates about the exam date and will release admit cards for the exam in due course of time.

SSC conducts the CHSL exam every year to fill vacancies in Lower Division Clerk, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, and Data Entry Operator posts in various ministries, departments and organisations.

