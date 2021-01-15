SSC CHSL 2019 Tier 1 Exam Result Expected Today

SSC CHSL 2019 result will be declared at ssc.nic.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to declare the result of the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam today. The SSC CHSL result will be available on the official website of the Commission, ssc.nic.in.

SSC conducts the CHSL exam every year to fill vacancies in Lower Division Clerk, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, and Data Entry Operator posts in various ministries, departments and organisations.

Selection to CHSL posts is done by SSC through a computer-based test, descriptive paper, and skill test, or typing test.

Through this exam, SSC will fill a total of 4,893 vacancies. Of the total number of vacancies 1,269 are for Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) posts, 3598 are for Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) posts and the rest are for Data Entry Operator posts.

Meanwhile, the registration process for CHSL 2020 exam has just been over. Through the CHSL 2020, a total of 4726 vacancies will be filled. out of the total number of vacancies, 1538 is for Lower Division Clerk, Junior Secretariat Assistant posts, 3181 vacancies are for Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant posts and 7 vacancies are for Data Entry Operator posts.

SSC also conducts Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam, the minimum eligibility for which is having a graduation degree. The registration window of the SSC CGL 2020 is open.

