SSC CHSL 2020: Registration Deadline Extended

SSC CHSL 2020 registration has been extended

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has extended the registration deadline of the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam. application forms for the SSC CHSL 2020 will now be available till December 19. Candidates can pay the application fee till December 21. Those who wish to pay the fee offline can deposit it till December 24, however, these candidates have to generate the offline challan on or before December 23.

"In view of the difficulties faced by aspiring candidates of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020 in filling of online application due to heavy load on servers, the Commission has decided to extend the closing date of submission of online application till 19.12.2020," the SSC has said.

SSC conducts the CHSL exam every year to fill vacancies in Lower Division Clerk, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, and Data Entry Operator posts in various ministries, departments and organisations.

Through the CHSL 2020, a total of 4726 vacancies will be filled. out of the total number of vacancies, 1538 is for Lower Division Clerk, Junior Secretariat Assistant posts, 3181 vacancies are for Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant posts and 7 vacancies are for Data Entry Operator posts.

Class 12 pass is the minimum educational qualification required to appear in this exam.

Selection to CHSL posts is done by SSC through a computer-based test, descriptive paper, and skill test, or typing test.

