SSC GD Constable Recruitment Registration Postponed Again

SSC GD Constable 2018: Application, Registration Postponed For 54,953 Posts

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has stopped the application registration process for SSC Constable (GD) Examination, 2018 for the second time. In an important notice to the applicants, the commission said that 'due to very heavy load of applications, the new website of the Commission has become very slow and candidates are facing problems in One-Time Registration and submission of online applications' and to mitigate the inconvenience caused to candidates, 'it has been decided to temporarily withhold receiving online applications for the said examination w.e.f. 28-07-2018 (8 PM) for a period of 20 days'. SSC had earlier announced recruitment to 54,953 posts of GD Constables in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018.

Now, the receipt of online applications for SSC General Duty (GD) recruitment would commence from August 17, 2018 at 10 AM.

According to SSC, during this period of temporary suspension from July 28, 2018 to August 16, 2018, the Commission would be augmenting the capability of the online system commensurate with the load which is likely to increase during ensuing days.

The SSC website went crashing several times when candidates tried to register for SSC GD Constable recruitment.

The notification has also said the candidates who have already registered on the new website for SSC GD Constable recruitment are assured that their data is secure with the Commission and that they will not be required to register again.

Accordingly, the last date for submission of online applications for the SSC GD Constable examination has also been extended up to September 17, 2018 (5 PM).

The latest notification from SSC also said the payment through Challans of SBI can be made at the designated branches of SBI within the Banking hours up to August 20, 2018, provided the challans have been generated before the closing date and time for receipt of applications.

The commission said other terms and conditions will remain unchanged.

