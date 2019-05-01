SSC Releases Constable GD Answer Key

SSC GD answer key released on ssc.nic.in; result soon

SSC GD Answer Key 2018: SSC Constable GD answer key released. Staff Selection Commission has released the answer key for the Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA & SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles (AR) Examination 2018 on the official website. The SSC Constable GD examination was conducted in computer-based mode from February 11 to March 11, 2019. Apart from the answer key, the commission has also released the response sheet of individual candidates.

Candidates will also be able to submit their challenges on the Constable GD answer key and the response sheet till May 5, 2019 upto 6:00 pm. Candidates will have to pay Rs. 100 for every challenge submitted.

SSC Constable GD Answer Key: How To Check?

Step one: Go to SSC official website: ssc.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the link provided for Constable GD exam answer key.

Step three: A pdf will open. At the end of the pdf a link is provided to login and check answer key. Click on the link.

Step four: Enter your user id and password as given on your admit card.

Step five: Login and download your answer key, response sheet, and submit challenges.

SSC GD Answer Key: Direct Link

The candidates are advised to take a print out of their respective Response Sheets as the same will not be available after the above specified time limit.

The result for the SSC Constable GD will tentatively be released by May 31, 2019. Candidates who qualify in the computer based test will be called for Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST). Those who qualify in PST/PET will be called for Medical Examination (DME).

