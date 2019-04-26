SSC GD Answer Key 2019 Expected Soon; Details Here

SSC GD Constable answer key will be released on the official website, ssc.nic.in.

Jobs | | Updated: April 26, 2019 17:34 IST
After SSC GD answer key scrutiny, the Commission will declare the results


SSC GD answer key 2019: Staff Selection Commission is expected to release the SSC GD answer keys for the Constable GD exam held till last month. According to SSC, the Constable GD answer keys, in due course after the written examination, will be placed on Commission's website. Any representation regarding SSC GD answer key received within the time limit fixed by the Commission at the time of uploading of the answer keys will be scrutinized and the decision of the Commission in this regard will be final. No representation regarding SSC GD answer keys shall be entertained, afterwards. SSC GD Constable answer key will be released on the official website, ssc.nic.in.

According to the official results declaration plan announced by the Commission, SSC GD results will be released on May 31, tentatively.

After the SSC GD answer key scrutiny, the Commission will declare the results of the Compute-Based Examinations (CBE).

Based on the performance in CBE, candidates will be shortlisted for PET/ PST by the Commission. 

SSC GD answer key 2019: How to check

Follow these steps to download your SSC GD answer key:

Step 1: Visit SSC official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the answer key link

Step 3: Open the link and check it

Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) will be conducted at various centres finalized by the CAPFs. 

Detailed scrutiny of candidates' eligibility/ documents will be undertaken at the time of DME. 

Therefore, it will be the responsibility of the candidates to verify their eligibility as prescribed in this notice before appearing for CBE/ PST/ PET. During PET/ PST, candidates who are found eligible on height parameters will undergo PET (race) followed by biometric/ technology aided identification. Scrutiny of eligibility of candidates for any relaxation i.e. age, height and chest measurement will be carried out after qualifying PET (race) before PST by CAPFs PET/ PST Boards.

Final result along with force allocation will be declared by the Commission based on the performance of candidates in the Computer Based Examination. Physical Standard Test, Physical Efficiency Test and Detailed Medical Examination will be of qualifying nature.

