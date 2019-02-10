SSC GD Constable Exam Begins Tomorrow; 10 Important Exam Day Rules

SSC GD Constable admit card 2018: Download your admission tickets from the official websites

SSC GD Constable recruitment exam begins tomorrow in various test centres across India. SSC Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles exam 2018 will be held as a Computer Based Test or CBT for recruitment which will be conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on different dates between February 11, 2019 and March 11, 2019. The SSC GD Constable admit card has been uploaded on the official websites of the various regional SSCs. The exam will be held in multiple shifts and according the Commission, to address any variation in difficulty levels of question papers across different shifts, the scores of the candidates will be normalized by using the formula published by the Commission earlier.

"Short-listing of candidates for PET/ PST and Medical Exam will be done on the basis of normalized marks scored by the candidates. Final merit as well as selection of the candidates will also be made on the basis of normalized marks," said an SSC GD Constable notice published on the official website.

SSC GD Constable exam 2018: Exam day rules

Follow these rules in your SSC GD Constable exam hall:

1. Even if prohibited electronic items are switched off, candidates should not carry them inside the exam hall/ premises. Candidates should avoid wearing items like Nose Pins, Bracelets, Broach, Earrings, Charms, Kadas etc. as there will be thorough checking of these which may be more time consuming and may cause inconvenience.

SSC GD Admit Card: Constable Exam Direct Links Here

2. Apart from the list of prohibited materials, do check the pockets for papers, notes, etc, before entering the exam hall. Make sure there is nothing scribbled on the hands or anywhere else. Pen/pencil and paper for rough work would be provided in the exam lab, Electronic watch (timer) will be available on the computer screen allotted to the candidates. During the SSC GD Constable exam, do all the rough calculations only on the rough sheet provided.

3. Eatables and drinking water bottle is not allowed to be taken inside the exam room.

4. Candidates must not leave the exam hall once their biometric registration is completed.

5. Candidates should hand over all exam related document to the Invigilator before they leave the exam hall at the specified time permitted by the Commission.

6. No candidate is allowed to leave the exam lab before the completion of the exam for any reason without permission from exam functionaries. Once a candidate leaves the lab without permission of the exam functionaries, he shall not be allowed to re-enter the exam lab and shall be debarred from the exam if he does so.

7. Candidates must also refrain from creating any obstruction during the conduct of the exam. If any candidate is found obstructing the conduct of the exam or creating disturbances at the exam venue, his/her candidature shall be summarily cancelled. Such candidate shall also be liable to be debarred from future exams of the Commission and legal/criminal proceedings could be initiated against him/her.

8. Candidates are advised to strictly adhere to the reporting time mentioned in their SSC GD Constable admit card, and they are required to reach the exam venue well in time.

9. Candidates are advised to report to the concerned Regional Office/Commission, in case they notice any irregularity during conduct of the exam. The identity of such candidates will be kept confidential.

10. Candidates are advised to visit website of the Commission for 2019 Exam Practice Test and Candidate Exam walk through Tutorial (English/Hindi).

