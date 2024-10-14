Advertisement

SSC GD Constable Exam 2025: Last Date To Register For Over 39,000 Positions Today

Candidates must have passed 10th grade from a recognised board or university before January 1, 2025.

SSC GD Constable Exam 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the registration window for the SSC GD Constable Exam 2025 today. Eligible candidates can register for the position by visiting the official website, ssc.gov.in. The application modification window will be available from November 5 to November 7. The examination will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode in January or February 2025.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in
Step 2. On the homepage, click on "Apply Online"
Step 3. Under the Narcotics Control Bureau Examination 2025, select the "Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy" application form.
Step 4. Click on "Register Now" and provide the necessary details to create a login.
Step 5. Use your registration number and password to sign in.
Step 6. Fill in the application form with the required information.
Step 7. Pay the application fee, verify the details, and submit the form.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed 10th grade from a recognised board or university before January 1, 2025.

Age Limit: Candidates should be between 18 and 23 years of age as of January 1, 2025.

Application Fees

Fee: Rs 100
Exemptions: Female candidates, candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) are exempt from paying the fee.

Total Vacancies
The recruitment aims to fill 39,481 positions. Selected candidates will serve as General Duty Constables in various forces:

  • Border Security Force (BSF): 15,654 posts
  • Central Industrial Security Force (CISF): 7,145 posts
  • Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF): 11,541 posts
  • Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB): 819 posts
  • Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP): 3,017 posts
  • Assam Rifles (AR): 1,248 posts
  • Secretariat Security Force (SSF): 35 posts
  • Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB): 22 posts
