SSC To Release Constable (GD) 2020 Exam Details Tomorrow

SSC will release the details of Constable (GD) exam tomorrow.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the details of the Constable (general duty) recruitment tomorrow. The SSC conducts this exam every year for the selection of Constable in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), and Rifleman (general duty) in Assam Rifles. selection to these posts is done through a computer-based test, physical efficiency test, physical standard test, and medical examination. The computer-based test is scheduled to be held from August 2 to 25.

Candidates who qualify in the computer-based test will be eligible to appear for the other selection tests. The number of candidates shortlisted for the physical efficiency test, physical standard test on the basis of merit in the computer-based examination will be around 10 times the number of vacancies.

Class 10 pass candidates are eligible to apply for this exam.

The pay scale for this post is Rs 21700- 69100.

In the last edition of this exam, a total of 52,20,335 candidates had registered against close to 60,000 vacancies.

The application forms of this recruitment will be available on the official website of SSC. Candidates have to fill and submit it on or before May 10. The entire registration process will be held online.

