SSC Announces Number Of Vacancies For SI Recruitment 2018

SSC has announced number of vacancies for SI recruitment 2018

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative vacancy positions available to be filled through the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination 2018. The Commission has announced total 1,578 vacancies. While vacancies have been notified for SI post, no vacancy has been announced for ASI post.

As per the latest notice released by SSC, 1094 vacancies are available for SI (General Duty) post. Out of these, 274 vacancies are available with CRPF, 508 vacancies are available with BSF, 106 vacancies are available with ITBP, and 206 vacancies are available with SSB. No vacancies are available for SI (GD) post with CISF.

There are 361 vacancies available for Male SI (Exe.) in Delhi Police and 123 vacancies are available for Female SI (Exe.) in Delhi Police.

Candidates are shortlisted for recruitment after qualifying in a written exam, Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper 2 and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

As mentioned earlier, no ASI vacancies will be filled through this recruitment. In October this year, SSC had notified that from 2019 onwards the ASI post with CISF is not available for Direct Recruitment.

"It has been reported by the M/o Home Affairs that there is now no provision for filling up of vacancies of ASI (Exe.) in CISF through Direct Recruitment," read the SSC notice.

