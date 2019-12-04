SSC CHSL Notification Out. Check Salary, Vacancy Details Here

SSC CHSL Tier I computer-based test will be held in March, tentatively between March 16 and 27, 2020.

The Staff Selection Commission or SSC has started the Combined Higher Secondary Level or CHSL recruitment for filling vacancies in various central government offices. The recruitment through SSC CHSL will be done for posts like Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA), Sorting Assistant (SA), Data Entry Operator (DEO) and Data Entry Operator Grade A. The registration for the Tier 1 examination began yesterday and will be concluded on January 10 next year.

The SSC CHSL application forms can be filled on the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in.

The Tier 1 examination will be held from March 16 to 27 next year in centres across India.

SSC CHSL 2019: Pay scale

The SSC CHSL application forms can be filled on the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in.

According to the official SSC CHSL notification released by the Commission, the salary details of various posts will be like this:

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA): Pay Level-2 (Rs. 19,900-63,200).

Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA): Pay Level-4 (Rs. 25,500-81,100).

Data Entry Operator (DEO): Pay Level-4 (Rs. 25,500-81,100)

Data Entry Operator, Grade 'A': Pay Level-4 (Rs. 25,500-81,100).

SSC CHSL 2019: Vacancies

The Commission, however, has not released the exact number of vacancies on the SSC CHSL notification released on December 3, 2019.

"Vacancies will be determined in due course. Updated vacancy position will be uploaded on the website of the Commission from time to time (https://ssc.nic.in- >Candidate‟s Corner-> Tentative Vacancy)," the official notification said.

Age limit for the all the posts is 18-27 years as on January 1, 2020 (i.e. candidates born not before January 2, 1993 and not later than January 1, 2002). But there will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates and the details of which are available on the official SSC CHSL notification.

Click here for more Jobs News



